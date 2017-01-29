HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JAN. 29

GRILLED CHEESE DINNER – 5-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of comfort food utilizing local cheeses prepared by local chefs. Also with 4 seasonal soups, beer, wine, cider, dessert, and live music. Benefits Cooperstown Farmers Market. Tickets adult $25, Child $15. under 6 free.Cooperstown Farmers market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org

RECEPTION – 1-3 p.m. Celebrating the Oneonta Trolley Line exhibit. Free and open to the public. Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm#More

WINTER CONCERT – 3-5 p.m. The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble perform under the direction of Uli Speth. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, www.ldye.org

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Village Meeting Room, Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Park will provide snow tube with $5 tubing fee. No charge to enter park. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/snow-tubing-glimmerglass-state-park

DOLLAR DINNER – 4:30-6:30 p.m. Serving chicken and biscuits, salad, fruit, and homemade desserts. “Red Door” Church, Corner of Main St. and Walling Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.