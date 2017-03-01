HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAR. 2

VOTING RIGHTS PRESENTATION – 7 p.m. Public is invited to history program, “Votes for Women” by Ashley Hopkins-Benton and Jennifer LeMak from the NYS Museum. Offers a sneak peak at the upcoming exhibit marking the centennial of womens suffrage. Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Info, Cindy Falk cynthia.g.falk@gmail.com

WOMEN’S GATHERING – 5 p.m. Follow up gathering and potluck dinner to discuss issues and further action. Open to ALL supporters of the Women’s March Movement. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, ms.elayneous@yahoo.com

YPN NETWORKING – 6-8 p.m. Come meet young professionals from the Otsego area. The topic for this evening is community involvement. Roundhouse Indoor Golf, 174 Roundhouse Rd., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/YoungProfessionalsNetworkYPN/

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 10 a.m.-Noon 2 day workshop on effective parenting skills and family roles in everyday life. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, call the Family Service Association @(607)432-2870

PICKLEBALL – Noon-2 p.m. Come learn the sport. Gym floor, Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown. Info, www.clarksportscenter.com

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Space is limited. Registration required. the Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

ART SHOW – 6-8 p.m. Inaugural show by the students of the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School run solely by the student board. The Old School Student Gallery, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. Info, the oldschoolstudentgallery@gmail.com

CATTLE WORKSHOP – 7 p.m. Beef cattle nutrition and feed alternatives for brood cows and their calves. By the Cornell Cooperative Extension for Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Free, registration required. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 38 Walnut St., Oneonta. Register, (607)547-2536 ext. 231 or e-mai. otsego@cornell.edu or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org

SUNY THEATER – 8 p.m. Theater department production of “Colony Collapse.” Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Building, 108 Ravine Pkwy., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.edu/academics/theatre/

