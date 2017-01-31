HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JAN. 31

NINJA WARRIOR COURSE K-6 – 3:30-5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 Cty. Hwy. 52, Cooperstown.

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

ICE SKATING – 3-7 p.m. Badger Park, Cooperstown.

NARCAN TRAINING – 3-4 p.m. Become certified to administer NARCAN in an emergency situation. Save a Life. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties Inc., 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org

ICE HOCKEY – 6:30-9 p.m. Badger Park, Cooperstown.

DAVE’S FLICK PICKS – 6:30-8 p.m. “Sully” staring Tom hanks in the film adaptation of the events of the Miracle on the Hudson.Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

TRIVIA NIGHT – 6:30-9 p.m. Council Rock Brewery, 4861 NY-28, Cooperstown

