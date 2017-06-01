By: Jim Kevlin  06/01/2017  6:30 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FirePolice Check Car Registrations At Cooperstown’s Village Line

Police Check Car Registrations At Cooperstown’s Village Line

 06/01/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Police Check Car Registrations

At Cooperstown’s Village Line

Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies and Cooperstown village police set up a checkpoint at about 3:30 p.m. today on Route 28 at the south end of the village to make sure auto registrations of passing drivers were valid. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook273Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

One thought on “Police Check Car Registrations At Cooperstown’s Village Line

Tell Us What You Think