14 Cases Over 2 Days, As Outbreak Tails Off

ONEONTA – As the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta continues to tail off, the county Health Department reported a few minutes ago that 14 cases surfaced on campus today and yesterday.

That’s a far cry from last week, when infections were topping 100 a day during the “large outbreak,” as the DOH described it.

Total cases related to the SUNY outbreak, which erupted the week of Aug. 24 and led to the campus’ closure Aug. 30, now total 665, the DOH reported today.

Countywide since mid-March, 829 cases were reported in Otsego County, meaning a relatively small 164 cases have been reported outside the campus over the past five months.

This week, active cases at Hartwick College remained stable at 11.

There have been no hospitalizations since before the SUNY outbreak began.