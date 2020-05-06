1st Community Foundation Grant To Helios

ONEONTA – Just two weeks after going public, the Community Foundation for Otsego County has awarded its first grant: $5,000 to Helios Care for PPE – personal protective equipment.

The money came from the foundation’s newly established COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund.

“This award to Helios Care captures the goal of the fund to support first-line health care providers by supplying them with (PPE) they need to safely conduct home visits,” said foundation President Harry Levine. “The Community Foundation of Otsego County is honored to be able to award these funds to Helios Care.”

Additionally, the United Way of Delaware & Otsego Counties awarded $2,500 to Helios.

Helios Care sought the funds for staff to use in caring for palliative and hospice care clients.

“Helios Care providers are serving the most vulnerable members of our community during this national emergency,” said Helios CEO Dan Ayres in thanking the foundation.

Though Helios Care has received the first grant, the Community Foundation is reviewing several more applications from local nonprofits seeking help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Additional recipients are expected to be announced soon.

To apply for a grant or donate to the foundation, go to www.cfotsego.org.