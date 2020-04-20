2 Days After Smokey Fire, Garage Repairs Underway

Drive by Neighbour’s Service Center on Route 28, Village of Milford, anytime today, and you’ll see a crew of family and friends working on getting Antonino Triarsi’s business back in business. In top photo, Triarsi points out where the attachment from the oil heater, at left, slipped out of the pottery chimney pipe, in wall at right, and set the wall on fire. With Milford, Cooperstown and other fire departments responding, Saturday’s fire was largely confined to the furnace room. The front office needs some cleanup, but that’s about it. Triarsi, 32, a Bloomville native who’s been running the repair shop since February 2019, expects to be open again in the next couple of days. In addition to cars, he repairs lawnmowers, tractors, you name it, and is already taking reservations (at 607-441-8044). Helping with repairs, inset photo, are, from left, friend Jodie Currie Jr., brother Emanuele Triarsi, dad Antonino Jr., and Fred Waters, who’s been associated with the building since the 1960s, when he began working for Art Kiser. The owner is at right. (Click image for full size.) In the background, you can see the framing of the new roof, in place by noon today. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)