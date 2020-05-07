3 Lady Hawkeyes NYSSWA All-Stars

Oneonta’s Eichler, Buzzy Honored, Too

The New York State Sportswriters Association today named three CCS Lady Hawkeyes to the girls all-state basketball team.

Cooperstown senior Piper Seamon, the hard-driving guard who was leading the Cooperstown girls to the state championship when play was ended by the coronavirus, reached the highest ranking, named to the third team Class C all-state girls basketball team.

Her Hawkeye teammate Kate Donnelly was named to the 10th team, and Meagan Schuermann was Honorable Mention.

In Class B, Oneonta’s Ava Eichler was named to the 6th team while Anika Buzzy landed on the 9th team.

The Class D team had Edmeston’s Madison Bolton making the 6th squad. CV-S’s Joleen Lusk was also named to the 6th team.