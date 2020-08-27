6 New COVID Cases At SUNY; 1 Oneonta Teen Infected Too

Plus, 2 More Cases Surface

In High-School Infestation

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – COVID-19 has come home to the SUNY Oneonta campus.

Six more SUNY Oneonta students tested positive overnight for COVID-19 and – for the first time – four of them are living on-campus, Heidi Bond, county public health director, said this afternoon.

Of the total 13 SUNY cases reported since Tuesday, nine lived off-campus, all of them until today, Bond said.

“For the most part, these cases originated from a house party,” she continued. “The others were linked to a person who didn’t attend, but their roommate did and tested positive. It’s spreading.”

In a second gathering first reported yesterday – of high school students – a fifth attendees, an Oneonta teen, has tested positive as well, Bond said.

In all, there are now 21 active cases in the county, up from four last week.

“You never know if someone is positive,” Bond warned. “We have to all remember that things aren’t going back to normal. We have to limit social activities.”