After Hiatus, HPARB Revives Preservation Awards 03/26/2019 After Hiatus, Village HPARB Revives Preservation Awards After a hiatus of several years, the Village of Cooperstown's Historical Preservation And Architectural Review Board revived its annual Preservation Awards and presented 10 in Village Hall's Ballroom this evening. Honorees, from right, are: William and Kathryn Dystra, 17 Elm St.; Perry and Cathy Ferrara, Railroad Inn; Luke and Lynae Ann Wycoff, 36 Delaware St.; Bill and Deb LeCates, 87 Chestnut St.; Rev. Joe Perdue, standing, First Baptist Church; Karen Crissmann, seated, 9 Pine Blvd.; Michael Bottiggi, standing, CVS store manager; Veronica Gil Seaver, sitting, 160 Main St., and Teresa Drerup, standing, 18 Cooper Lane. The Dystras, Wycoffs, Lecates, Karen Crissman, and Drerup and husband Kurt Ofer were cited for Thoughtful Rehabilitation; the Ferraras for Sensitive Accessibility Improvements; Perdue and Seaver for Window Restoration, and CVS for Sensitive New Construction. HPARB chair Liz Callahan emceed after a welcome by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)