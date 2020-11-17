After Potential Exposure, Mayor, First Lady In Quarantine

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Following a “potential exposure” to COVID-19 at Cooperstown Elementary School, Connie Herzig, wife of Mayor Gary Herzig, is in precautionary quarantine and undergoing testing, as mandated by the Otsego County Department of Health.

Herzig is also “voluntarily” quarantine for 14 days. “It’s something we’re all going through,” he said.

According to Mayor Herzig, Connie, who retired from the school in 2018, was at the school as a substitute teacher, and was in contact with a teacher who later tested positive.

Neither Herzig has shown symptoms or tested positive for the virus