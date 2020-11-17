After Student Tests Positive, Greater Plains Goes Remote

ONEONTA – Students and staff members at Greater Plains Elementary School have been ordered to quarantine until Friday, Nov. 20 after a student tested positive over the weekend, according to Superintendent Thomas Brindley.

The district was notified Sunday afternoon that the student had tested positive, and students immediately went to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16. The school is working with the county Department of Health to do contact tracing and order testing for staff and students determined to be close contacts of the student.

Only Greater Plains students will operate remotely; Riverside, Valleyview, and the middle and high schools will remain open for hybrid learning.

Similarly, on Monday, Nov. 16, Cooperstown Elementary School went remote for the remainder of the month after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.