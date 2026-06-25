The Lakefront Park Concert Series features a diverse mix of local and regional bands, with a variety of food trucks and vendors on site. (Photo provided)

America250 Celebration Kicks Off Lakefront Concert Season with Two Bands, Food Vendors, Face Painting and Fireworks

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown, in partnership with Live Music Cooperstown, announced the 2026 Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series schedule and lineup this week.

Concerts are held in Lakefront Park in downtown Cooperstown on Tuesday evenings throughout July and August and feature a diverse mix of local and regional bands, with a variety of food trucks and vendors on site, officials said.

Each Tuesday evening the public is invited to bring chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages and enjoy the free performances held on the Lakefront Park bandstand, with food vendors and face painting open at 5:30 p.m. and concerts beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This year the concert series kicks off on Friday, July 3 with the Village of Cooperstown’s America250 Celebration, including fireworks and a Lakefront Concert doubleheader.

“Featuring two bands, food trucks, face painting, free ice cream, and fireworks at dark, this signature event offers an entire evening of fun, wholesome entertainment for the entire family,” the press release reads.

“These concerts enrich our downtown and offer a great opportunity for both area residents and visitors to join together in celebration of our local community,” said Ellen Tillapaugh, mayor of the Village of Cooperstown. “The location in Lakefront Park in the heart of the village offers the perfect natural setting for enjoying live, lakeside music, with a large lawn for chairs, blankets and room for children to play in a safe and welcoming environment. We’re especially excited this year to open the season by commemorating the founding of our great country with a special America250 Celebration.”

For the America250 Celebration event, food vendors and face painting open at 5 p.m., with free Stewart’s ice cream being served at 6:30 p.m. by volunteers from Cooperstown Friends of the Parks, a local non-profit that supports the village’s public parks. At 6 p.m., the Cooperstown Community Band opens the night of music with concert band classics featuring patriotic songs for the Fourth of July Holiday and 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Then, at 8 p.m., local band Steel Rail performs covers of classic rock favorites spanning the decades, playing right up until the fireworks begin.

Additionally, Village Historian Will Walker will be on site to provide information about the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the lasting legacies of the American Revolution, while the local chapter of the League of Women Voters will be promoting voter information, offering a fun game for kids, and giving out treats.

The season schedule is as follows:

July 3: America250 Celebration Fireworks and Lakefront Concert. Live music by the Cooperstown Community Band and Steel Rail, food trucks, face painting and ice cream

July 7: Woodshed Prophets. Power twang.

July 14: Real Time Dixieland Band. Dixieland big band.

July 21: Hilltown Ramblers. Northern bluegrass.

July 28: Nate Gross Band. Blues, rock.

August 4: Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Grateful Dead tribute.

August 11: Cooperstown Community Band. Concert band classics.

August 18: Grit ‘n Grace. Country rock duo.

August 25: The Currys. Indie folk rock.

According to the press release, there will a wide variety of food, drink and dessert offerings with multiple food trucks and food vendors on site this season, including Phat Backs Texas Style BBQ, Chef Dave Neil’s Mobile Kitchen, Busy Bee Mobile Cafe and Fireside Grill, Overboard Charcuterie, Rick’s Hot Dogs, Good Day Mobile Cafe’s Real Italian Ice, and Ye Olde Bubble Tea and More.

“We’re very excited for another season of live music in Lakefront Park, with all of our food vendors back again this year, plus a couple of new additions to the lineup, offering even greater variety to meet the needs of our growing audience” said Randy Smith with Live Music Cooperstown, the event’s producer.

“Once again this season we’ll be showcasing a mix of local and regional bands across a variety of musical genres, so there’s always something for everyone. Most exciting of all, the America250 Celebration that kicks off our season offers the perfect opportunity to bring people together to honor our country and celebrate our community, with an entire evening of fun for the whole family,” Smith said.

Follow the Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series on social media for more information and updates at https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/.