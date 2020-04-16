EDITORIAL Reprinted From This Week’s

Hometown Oneonta, Freeman’s Journal

He’s Ready For White House;

Americans Ready For Him

Andrew Cuomo for president.

Already, he seems presidential, never more than this past Monday in announcing his collaboration with five other Northeast governors in a multi-state council “to restore the economy and get people back to work.”

Let’s do it.

In the five weeks of New York State’s fight against the coronavirus invasion, the governor’s shown all the qualities of leadership. He’s told the truth, good and bad. He’s had a plan. He declared a State of Emergency and implemented its most Draconian measures, unstintingly. He’s been decisive. He’s been human, and at times actually humorous.