By: Ian Austin  04/07/2019  9:41 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAnnual Canstruction Event Yields Over 1 Ton of Food

Annual Canstruction Event Yields Over 1 Ton of Food

 04/07/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Annual Canstruction Event

Yields Over 1 Ton of Food

Linda Drake, Oneonta, Executive Director of the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at SUNY, presents Abe Lippitt, Cooperstown, with the Beast Meal award for his 4H team’s pirate ship entry in this year’s Canstruction event. The 0415 FIRST Robotics team took the Structural Integrity prize for their rocket ship, Fox Hospital took the Best Use of Labels award for their Operation board game, and SUNY took the Judge’s Favorite award with their rendition of their soccer field. All in all, the event brought in 2,645 lbs of food that will be donated to area food banks after the event. You can still place your vote for the People’s Choice Award at the Southside Mall throughout the week. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.