Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Annual Canstruction Event Yields Over 1 Ton of Food Annual Canstruction Event Yields Over 1 Ton of Food 04/07/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Annual Canstruction Event Yields Over 1 Ton of Food Linda Drake, Oneonta, Executive Director of the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at SUNY, presents Abe Lippitt, Cooperstown, with the Beast Meal award for his 4H team’s pirate ship entry in this year’s Canstruction event. The 0415 FIRST Robotics team took the Structural Integrity prize for their rocket ship, Fox Hospital took the Best Use of Labels award for their Operation board game, and SUNY took the Judge’s Favorite award with their rendition of their soccer field. All in all, the event brought in 2,645 lbs of food that will be donated to area food banks after the event. You can still place your vote for the People’s Choice Award at the Southside Mall throughout the week. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Music, Food & Fun At 6th Annual Snommegang Canstruction Now On Display At Southside Mall Cooperstown EMS Seeking Food For Food Bank Today