By: Ian Austin  10/30/2019  10:53 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAt First Local Fundraiser, German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’

At First Local Fundraiser, German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’

 10/30/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

At First Local Fundraiser,

German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’

In a campaign fundraising event organized by Tom Armao, retired Maj. Gen. Anthony German, Oneonta, met with a group of supporters at the Carriage House this evening. German, who is running for the Congressional seat of the 19th District currently held by Antonio Delgado, said “I am running based on the 3 core values I learned in the Air Force; integrity, service before self, and excellence in what you do.” He also urged all those gathered the importance of getting out and voting on Tuesday, November 2. “He is from here.” said Armao, “He knows who we are and what we need.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.