Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › At First Local Fundraiser, German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’ At First Local Fundraiser, German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’ 10/30/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News At First Local Fundraiser, German Touts ‘Integrity, Values’ In a campaign fundraising event organized by Tom Armao, retired Maj. Gen. Anthony German, Oneonta, met with a group of supporters at the Carriage House this evening. German, who is running for the Congressional seat of the 19th District currently held by Antonio Delgado, said “I am running based on the 3 core values I learned in the Air Force; integrity, service before self, and excellence in what you do.” He also urged all those gathered the importance of getting out and voting on Tuesday, November 2. “He is from here.” said Armao, “He knows who we are and what we need.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)