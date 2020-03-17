Bassett Suspends Visitation, Closes FoxCare Fitness

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare has suspended visitations to all hospital and long-term care visitors at Bassett, Fox Hospital and all other hospitals in the network, as well as Fox Nursing Home.

Additionally, access to clinic buildings and outpatient services areas in all Bassett Healthcare Network facilities, including clinic buildings and outpatient services, is being limited to only patients with scheduled appointments or required business, such as prescription pickup.

Minors and patients with special needs may have one parent or caregiver, and patients who require assistance may have someone accompany them to the waiting area, but then be asked to wait outside until the visit is complete. Caregivers can opt to provide a phone number and be notified when the visit is finished.

Bassett has also closed FoxCare Fitness in Oneonta, as per Governor Andrew Cuomo’s directive.