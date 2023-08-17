BBHoF Looks at 2024 Eligibles

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum released a partial list of former MLB players who are eligible for election to the Class of 2024. Next year’s induction will take place on Sunday, July 26. Players must have played 10 seasons and have been retired for five full seasons before they can be selected for the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Provided they remain retired, the following players are some of the potential inductees for 2024: José Bautista, Adrián Beltré, Bartolo Colon, Adrián González, Matt Holliday, Jim Johnson, Victor Martinez, Joe Mauer, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes, James Shields, Chase Utley, David Wright and Brad Ziegler.

Bautista is a six-time All-Star and two-time American League home run leader who played 15 seasons for eight different teams. He totaled 344 home runs and led the AL in walks twice. On Friday, August 11, he signed a one-day contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in order to officially retire as a member of the team he led for 10 seasons. Beltré is the only player in history to rack up at least 3,000 hits and 450 home runs while playing more than half his games at third base. Six-time All-Star Mauer played his entire career for the Twins and became one of the most successful catchers of the 21st century. Utley was a beloved second baseman for the Phillies and helped lead the team to a World Series championship in 2008 with a record-tying five home runs. Wright was a long-serving third baseman for the Mets and is one of only four third basemen in history with 350 doubles, 200 home runs and 150 stolen bases. For more information on potential inductees, or to view the field of candidates for 2025-2028, visit https://baseballhall.org/hall-of-famers/future-eligibles?mc_cid=7a477588ee&mc_eid=b8283344dc.