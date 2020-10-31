Big Crowds Turn Out For Main Street Halloween

Big Crowds Turn Out
For Oneonta Halloween
While the annual Halloween parade may not be on, that gave throngs of ghouls, ghosts, superheroes and princesses all the more reason to head downtown for the annual trick-or-treating event on this afternoon on Main street in Oneonta. Above, Brendan DeFalco, a brother with Chi Phi fraternity, hands out candy outside Tokyo Japanese Cuisine to Oneonta’s Reese Robinson and Rowan and Wyatt Keto. At right, Benjamin Reese shows how to walk like a robot in his homemade robot costume. College students were invited downtown to help hand out the candy in front of local businesses as part of the renewed Town-Gown work groups, part of the city’s Survive, Then Thrive initiative. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)