Birthday Party Cancelled? Have A Parade Instead!

There are lots of hooting, hollering and horn blowing on Elm Street in Oneonta this afternoon as 13 cars filled with friends, family, teachers and classmates, all dressed in costumes with signs and decorations, were escorted by OPD in a birthday parade for Zoey Tonner, who turned seven today. “The invitations were ready, the treat bags were all made, then everything shut down.” explained her mother Danielle, “We had to cancel her party because of social distancing, so this is her coronavirus substitute!” The party was held at the home of Zoey’s babysitter Sarah Baden, where Zoey, seen at right with brother Rob and Dad “Fish”, waved to passerby’s from the lawn and porch which were covered in decorations. As the parade passed by, Zoey, was taking pictures with her camera as people hopped out to wish her “Happy Birthday” and leave presents and cards in a basket by the curb. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com