Bound Volumes 03-31-22

212 YEARS AGO

Just received and for sale at the Otsego Bookstore – The “Alcoran of Mahomet” (Ed. Note: a version of the Koran) Price in 1 vol. 2 dollars; in 2 ditto, bound in calf and neatly gilt, with a copious preliminary discourse, and abounding with large explanatory notes, 750 cents. Likewise Spelling Books, Murray’s Grammar, American Selection, American Reader, Art of Reading, American Preceptor, Dwight’s Geography, &c., &c., &c.

March 31, 1810

187 YEARS AGO

Died in the Town of Maryland, on the 23rd instant (March), Mr. Francis Peterson, in the 100th year of his age. The deceased was a soldier in the French War, and also in the War of the Revolution, and for the last few years of his life was a participator in the bounties of the government. Mr. P. always maintained the character of an honest, upright man. He had ever enjoyed remarkably good health, the effect probably of his temperate habits, and his last days were not embittered by pain or sickness, the wick of life having been burnt even to the socket, and the blaze extinguished from utter exhaustion.

March 30, 1835

137 YEARS AGO

Summary News: During the past few weeks our local exchanges have recorded an unusual amount of sickness in this and adjoining counties, and the deaths of large numbers of old people — partly due to the steady and prolonged cold weather. The sick have had the patient care and sympathy which it was natural to bestow; now there are many anxious watchers and tender nurses and faithful physicians, much worn by long vigils and the hardest of labor, who are worthy of all thoughtful consideration, and who greatly need rest and recuperation.

April 4, 1885

37 YEARS AGO

Next Monday when scads of kids and cartoon characters are swarming over the White House lawn having a grand time, Janet Munro will be down there working. She has been asked to do the official Easter egg painting for the White House Easter Egg Roll. The Fly Creek resident, accompanied by her husband, Charles, and their three children, Jackie, 16, David, 14, and Chad, 8, will head to the nation’s capital at the end of the week. Mrs. Munro is nationally known for her work, which is included in the private collections of people like Senator Edward Kennedy, Dr. Benjamin Spock and institutions like the Smithsonian.

April 3, 1985

22 YEARS AGO

Gordy Robinson is one of a kind. The gas station he operates on Chestnut Street with his wife Barbara Gordon Robinson is the only service station in the village and he’s been at it since he was 17. In 1956, Gordy began working at his father Jessie’s service station then located on the corner of Beaver and Chestnut Streets. When Jessie retired in the mid-1960s, Gordy took over the business. The Robinsons moved into their current location across from the Great American about 21 years ago. And in all that time they’ve only taken one week off. The Robinsons’ station is much more than a place to get your oil changed or your tires rotated. A group of loyal customers and friends show up at the station, day in and day out, to share neighborhood news, watch a little TV, or just relax with a cup of coffee.

March 31, 2000