BOUND VOLUMES: 09-08-22

September 8, 2022

210 YEARS AGO

On Saturday, last, toward sunset, the sound of drum and fife, announced something martial. Soon, a regiment of volunteer militia commanded by Lieut. Col. Farrington, from the county of Delaware, appeared, preceded by an escort from this village of about 30 citizens, on horseback and a number of infantry. The regiments pitched their beautiful tents near to and eastwardly of the Court-house, which exhibited a spectacle, novel and interesting to a great part of the villagers. They remained in their encampment until Monday morning when the general was played — the tents struck, and they marched for Utica, from whence they will probably proceed to Sacket’s Harbor.

September 12, 1812

185 YEARS AGO

With this number commences the thirtieth volume of this paper. The manner in which it has been sustained thorough the hard pitched onsets of the opponents of sound democratic principles, is an indication of no doubtful cast, that the course which it has pursued and the doctrines it has maintained, have thus far found a cordial sympathy in the views and feelings of the people. William Lusk Crandal, Editor Pro Tem.

September 11, 1837

160 YEARS AGO

Summary of the News – Mr. Timothy Herkimer, whose arrest we noticed last week, was conveyed to Fort Lafayette on Saturday last. This was unexpected to him and his friends, as it was supposed he would have a hearing before some commissioner appointed by the Secretary of War.

September 12, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

Milford – A regular cyclone passed just southwest of this village, Wednesday, about 2 p.m., sweeping everything in its path. Two storms seemed to meet — one coming from the northeast, the other from the south, and when they came together it formed such a whirlwind or cyclone as has never been seen in this section. It was about one-fourth of a mile wide. It first unroofed several buildings on the “Crouch,” a place owned by David Wilber; then it took an easterly direction, taking the roof from Menzo Wilcox’s barn, and ruining apple trees in great numbers. It next took W.L. Baker’s hop kiln from its foundation. A kiln of hops was in process of drying, and the kiln barely escaped being burned.

September 16, 1887

60 YEARS AGO

The Scriven Foundation of New York has purchased of The Freeman’s Journal Company the vacant plot at the northwest corner of Main and Pioneer Streets, and will turn it over to the Village of Cooperstown for development as a park site until such time as it can be sold as business development property. The village has agreed that it will not sell the property without the prior written approval of the Scriven Foundation, and if such approval is granted, the net proceeds of the sale will be paid over to the Foundation. The site measures approximately 82 by 75 feet.

September 12, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

A joint youth and adult Youth Recreation Board has been approved by village trustees to oversee the operation of an area teen center on the second floor of the Cooperstown Library building at 22 Main Street. The center will be in operation Friday and Saturday nights with an official opening planned for October. Various activities such as movies and dances are planned as well as a snack bar.

September 16, 1987

20 YEARS AGO

Otsego County Director of Public Health Kathryn Abernethy cautioned residents to be aware of Lyme disease. “We do have Lyme disease-carrying ticks in the area,” she said. Lately, health officials have noticed an increase in family pets suffering from Lyme disease. “We’ve had quite a few,” said Dr. Michael Powers, a veterinarian at the Cooperstown Veterinary Clinic. “Probably in the range of 20 or more dogs in the last year,” he added. According to the NYS Department of Health, more than 23,000 cases of Lyme disease have been reported in the state since 1986.

September 13, 2002