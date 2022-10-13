Bound Volumes: 10-13-22

October 13, 2022

160 YEARS AGO

Voters – Register Your Names – The names of those who voted at the election last fall should see to it that they are duly registered. The register is now posted up in each election district, at the place where the poll is to be held, and the Board of Registers will meet at the same place next Tuesday, from 9 o’clock a.m. until 7 o’clock p.m. for the purpose of correcting and completing the Register. See if your name is registered, and if it is not, have it put on the board by next Tuesday. The Register in this election district is posted up at Keyes’ Hotel.

Conscripts – There are, it is estimated, about 525 persons in the Town of Otsego liable to draft; about 35 will be called for to make up the quota of nine months’ men — one in every 15. E.M. Harris, Esq., of this village, has accepted the Office of Commissioner for superintending the draft in this county.

October 24, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

Mr. Daniel Shaw resided in Cooperstown for upwards of two years preceding July, 1851, during which time he was the editor of this paper (The Freeman’s Journal). Afterwards he edited a paper in the west, and then was engaged on two different papers in Albany, of which city he is a native. His many friends will be glad to know that fortune has smiled on him. For some years Mr. Shaw has owned a tract of land near Duluth, Minnesota, which the growth of the city has lately brought into the market. Mr. Shaw has sold part of the land for $29,000, and he has a goodly portion left yet.

October 28, 1887

60 YEARS AGO

“Glimmerglen,” the Hyde family estate on the west shore of Otsego Lake, a mile and a half north of Cooperstown, has been purchased by Mrs. Stephen C. Clark of this village. The sellers were William Truslow Hyde, Jr., individually, and as executor with his sister, Mrs. Robert Johnston, Jr., of this village, of the estate of their late mother, Mrs. Isobel Ballard Hyde. The estate includes approximately 38 acres of land, together with a large manor house on the lakeshore; the gate house and winter cottage, a boat house with living quarters over it; plus a number of other buildings. The property has been in the Hyde family for the past 52 years.

October 24, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

The Friends of the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital fund drive for the Bassett Birthing Center is off to an encouraging start. Through mid-October, $30,567.63 has been raised out of a total $200,000 that will be needed to complete the project. A brochure describing the project was mailed to the homes of 25,000 Bassett patients throughout the hospital’s 10-county service area at the end of September.

October 28, 1987

20 YEARS AGO

The Rochester Institute of Technology’s School of Hospitality and Services Management has selected H. William “Bill” Michaels of the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard as the recipient of their 2002 Entrepreneurial Award. Each year, an alumnus is chosen whose vision, dedication and drive have culminated in the successful operation of an entrepreneurial venture. The award acknowledges Michaels’ leadership and success in the growing field of agri-tourism.

October 25, 2002