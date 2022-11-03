Bound Volumes: 11-03-22

November 3, 2022

210 YEARS AGO

Yesterday, William Henman, a soldier of the 15th United States’ regiment, in pursuance of the sentence of a court martial, was shot. His crime was desertion, with intent to go over to the enemy. Another soldier of that regiment, who deserted at the same time, was brought out for execution, but was pardoned by General Bloomfield; it having appeared that he was enticed away by Henman.

October 31, 1812

135 YEARS AGO

Personal – A little four-year-old lad the other day strongly hinted to an aunt who often gratifies his childish wishes that it would be the proper thing to do to request Santa Claus to send him a “real live pony.” When informed that Santa Claus confined his gifts to books, toys, etc., he came close to the side of his aunt and whispered in her ear: “Don’t you think God would send the pony, if we telephoned him?” The little fellow’s faith was strong.

A branch of the Salvation Army invaded Cooperstown

on Tuesday last, holding services on Main Street. There are two men and three women in the band. Give them a

fair chance and an open field to do all the good they can. People who do not believe in their methods, need not hear them, and those who choose to attend their meetings should keep order.

November 4, 1887

85 YEARS AGO

A rejuvenated Cooperstown high school team came back into its own Saturday afternoon by defeating West Winfield High, 43-0. The Redskins’ overpowering offense drove deeply into the invader’s territory throughout the contest, and the result was never in doubt from the opening whistle. Members of the team are Don and Dorrance Weir, Bliss, Putnam, Wells, Callahan, Hintermister, Fowler, Eggleston, Chapman, Bailey, Cortez, C. Pugliese, Lettis, R. Dodge, Stergas, Rathbun, Knapp, Wilmot, Gilchriest, Kinney, Russo and Holden.

November 3, 1937

35 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Central School Board of Education will draw up plans to implement state mandated AIDS instruction at this week’s board meeting. An advisory board will be created to pursue the issue and determine how the program will be fused into the K-12 classrooms. The state mandate requires that “all elementary schools shall provide instruction concerning the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) as part of the sequential health education program.” The establishment of an advisory board is also mandated.

November 4, 1987

20 YEARS AGO

Jane Forbes Clark was the featured speaker at Tuesday’s Cooperstown Rotary club meeting at the Pepper Mill Restaurant. She addressed a number of topics including a planned $10 million renovation to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the $3.6 million renovation and restoration project currently underway at the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home. Frank Maloney, general manager of the Otesaga Hotel, introduced Clark. “Jane picked up the reins from her dad 10 years ago,” he said. “And I think it’s fair to say that our landscape has not been the same since – she’s the person who is truly responsible for making all this happen.”

November 1, 2002