Bound Volumes

April 18, 2024

135 YEARS AGO

Three thousand, nine hundred and sixty-five immigrants reached Castle Garden yesterday. They were passengers on the six ocean steamers which reached port during the day. Of this number 200 were picked out as people likely to become public charges. The 200 may be sent back to Europe. And none of those steamers fly the stars and stripes. Republican policy has put the valuable ocean carrying business into the hands of foreigners.

April 19, 1889

85 YEARS AGO

Two-hour parking on Main Street from Pine to Fair from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. was decreed by the Village Board of Trustees at their regular monthly meeting held Monday evening at the Village Hall. With the influx of cars and people during the coming summer the question of parking becomes a serious matter especially relative to all day parking. The board felt that a two-hour limit would permit necessary shopping time and still eliminate the abuse of the privilege. The trustees also adopted a $25 charge against towns sending in fire alarms where village apparatus is taken outside the corporate limits. The Village Clerk was instructed to get in touch with the Supervisors and town boards for Otsego, Middlefield, Springfield, Hartwick and Milford to inform them of the charge.

April 19, 1939

60 YEARS AGO

The Sandlot Kid, a larger than life statue of a young baseball player, is being erected at the entrance to Doubleday Field adjacent to the National Commercial Bank and Trust Company building. The statue is the work of Victor Salvatore of Springfield Center and New York City. A miniature casting of the sculpture was presented to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1942. The large statue is a gift to the Village of the late F. Ambrose Clark. The statue is being located in an appropriate setting at the entrance to the famed baseball park by workmen from Neil R. Neilson, Inc., Oneonta.

April 22, 1964

40 YEARS AGO

Members of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society led by Marion Karl crossed soggy fields into a stand of woods where the ground was covered with slightly crunchy leaves. Walking ever-so-carefully, they approached the beech trees where the Great Blue Heron rookery is found. The herons nest in colonies and build their nests high in the beech trees for a good view of the countryside. Adult herons stand four feet tall and fly with wing spans of six or seven feet. Mrs. Karl, of Cooperstown, has studied the rookery for a number of years and has written a paper on the herons. They are found throughout upstate New York in marshy waterways in the summer. They winter in the south, return in the spring and stay until late fall. The most common number of eggs is four. Various kinds of fish are the herons’ principal food.

April 18, 1984

20 YEARS AGO

The Doubleday Field Advisory Committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of a Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan live concert at the historic field on August 6. Committee members Howard Talbot, Lee Malone and Stuart Taugher were joined by Mayor Carol Waller, Field Manager Joe Harris, Cooperstown Police Chief Mike Crippen and State Trooper Sergeant David Segit of Richfield Springs. Proponents of the concert envision a family affair with the possibility of attracting 10,000 to 12,000 spectators. “In no way is this concert affiliated with the Hall of Fame,” said Taugher. “I just want to make that absolutely clear.” Talbot expressed concern that a concert on Doubleday Field was not in the best interest of the village. “What’s in it for the village?” Talbot asked.

April 16, 2004

Related Articles

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.
April 5, 1889…

Bound Volumes: March 28, 2024

185 YEARS AGO
Advertisement. The Old Post Rider’s Call in Earnest. The Subscriber, having made arrangements with a young man by the name of Henry Marble, to distribute papers on the route heretofore performed by him, will after this week, discontinue his services; and he informs his customers that their bills will be made out up to the 25th of March, trusting that every one of them will be prepared, cash in hand for a final settlement whenever he calls, which will be as soon as the bills are all made out for deliverance. George Griffith, Laurens. March 21, 1839
March 25, 1839…

Bound Volumes: March 21, 2024

210 YEARS AGO
On Thursday morning last, between the hours of 3 and 4 o’clock, our citizens were aroused from their slumbers by the alarming cry of fire, which proved to be in the building occupied by Taylor and Graves as a Tailor’s and Barber’s shop, and had made such progress before the alarm became general, that it was impossible to save the building. The end of Messrs. Cook and Craft’s store, which stood about ten feet east, was several times on fire, but by the prompt exertions of the citizens in hastening supplies of water, and the well-directed application of it through the fire engine, united with the calmness of the weather, its desolating progress was arrested, and the whole range of buildings east to the corner saved from impending destruction. The shutters and windows in Col. Stranahan’s brick house, facing the fire, were burnt out; this building formed a barrier to the progress of the fire westward. The Ladies of the village deserve much praise for the promptitude and alacrity with which they volunteered their aid to the general exertions. They joined the ranks at an early hour, and continued during the whole time of danger, to render every assistance in their power.
March 19, 1814…