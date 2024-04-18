Bound Volumes

April 18, 2024

135 YEARS AGO

Three thousand, nine hundred and sixty-five immigrants reached Castle Garden yesterday. They were passengers on the six ocean steamers which reached port during the day. Of this number 200 were picked out as people likely to become public charges. The 200 may be sent back to Europe. And none of those steamers fly the stars and stripes. Republican policy has put the valuable ocean carrying business into the hands of foreigners.

April 19, 1889

85 YEARS AGO

Two-hour parking on Main Street from Pine to Fair from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. was decreed by the Village Board of Trustees at their regular monthly meeting held Monday evening at the Village Hall. With the influx of cars and people during the coming summer the question of parking becomes a serious matter especially relative to all day parking. The board felt that a two-hour limit would permit necessary shopping time and still eliminate the abuse of the privilege. The trustees also adopted a $25 charge against towns sending in fire alarms where village apparatus is taken outside the corporate limits. The Village Clerk was instructed to get in touch with the Supervisors and town boards for Otsego, Middlefield, Springfield, Hartwick and Milford to inform them of the charge.

April 19, 1939

60 YEARS AGO

The Sandlot Kid, a larger than life statue of a young baseball player, is being erected at the entrance to Doubleday Field adjacent to the National Commercial Bank and Trust Company building. The statue is the work of Victor Salvatore of Springfield Center and New York City. A miniature casting of the sculpture was presented to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1942. The large statue is a gift to the Village of the late F. Ambrose Clark. The statue is being located in an appropriate setting at the entrance to the famed baseball park by workmen from Neil R. Neilson, Inc., Oneonta.

April 22, 1964

40 YEARS AGO

Members of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society led by Marion Karl crossed soggy fields into a stand of woods where the ground was covered with slightly crunchy leaves. Walking ever-so-carefully, they approached the beech trees where the Great Blue Heron rookery is found. The herons nest in colonies and build their nests high in the beech trees for a good view of the countryside. Adult herons stand four feet tall and fly with wing spans of six or seven feet. Mrs. Karl, of Cooperstown, has studied the rookery for a number of years and has written a paper on the herons. They are found throughout upstate New York in marshy waterways in the summer. They winter in the south, return in the spring and stay until late fall. The most common number of eggs is four. Various kinds of fish are the herons’ principal food.

April 18, 1984

20 YEARS AGO

The Doubleday Field Advisory Committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of a Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan live concert at the historic field on August 6. Committee members Howard Talbot, Lee Malone and Stuart Taugher were joined by Mayor Carol Waller, Field Manager Joe Harris, Cooperstown Police Chief Mike Crippen and State Trooper Sergeant David Segit of Richfield Springs. Proponents of the concert envision a family affair with the possibility of attracting 10,000 to 12,000 spectators. “In no way is this concert affiliated with the Hall of Fame,” said Taugher. “I just want to make that absolutely clear.” Talbot expressed concern that a concert on Doubleday Field was not in the best interest of the village. “What’s in it for the village?” Talbot asked.

April 16, 2004