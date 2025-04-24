Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

April 24, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Marriage is to a woman at once the happiest and saddest event of her life. It is the promise of future bliss, raised on the death of all present enjoyment. She quits her home, her parents, her companions, her occupations, and amusements—everything on which she has hitherto depended for comfort, for affection, for kindness, for pleasure. The parents by whose advice she has been guided, the sister by whom she has avowed to impart every embryo thought and feeling, the brother who has played with her—by turns, the counsellor and the counselled—all are to be forsaken at one fell stroke; and yet she flies with joy into the untrodden path before her. Buoyed up by the confidence of requited love, she bids a fond and graceful adieu to the life that is past and returns with excited hopes and joyous anticipation of the happiness to come. Then woe to the man who can blight such fair hope, who can treacherously lure such a heart from its peaceful enjoyment and the watchful protection at home—who can, coward-like, break the illusions that have won her, and destroy the confidence which love has inspired—woe to such a man.

April 27, 1840

110 YEARS AGO

A Delaware & Hudson party which came to town in the private car 200 on Friday included C.S. Sims, General Passenger Agent; A.T. Loree, Supt. of the Susquehanna Division, and Marcus T. Reynolds, Architect. The ladies of the party were shown about the village by automobile under the guidance of Edward Martin, while the officials looked over the site of the new passenger station, it being the purpose of Architect Reynolds to get acquainted with the surrounding landscape in order to have the completed plans for the structure conform therewith. The Architect took photographs of several of the prominent buildings and old residences in the village as suggestions for the design of the station. He seemed to be particularly interested in Pomeroy Place.

April 28, 1915

85 YEARS AGO

Hundreds of residents of Cooperstown and Otsego County over the weekend viewed with horror the wreckage of the crack New York Central train, the Lake Shore Limited, piled up Friday night of last week on a curve at Little Falls, where the locomotive jumped the track. Professor Harold W. Thompson of Albany, author of “Body, Boots & Britches,” who recently spoke in Cooperstown at a meeting of the New York State Historical Association and Charles S. Esterbrook, Jr., of Fayetteville, classmate of Robert C. Tennant at Hamilton College, escaped serious injuries. Investigations are in progress but the New York Central issued a statement that the engineer, in an effort to make up time, had exceeded the maximum speed allowed for this, the worst curve on the system.

April 24, 1940

60 YEARS AGO

Law Day in Otsego County will be observed at the opening of the County Court here on May 3 at 10 a.m. Many area schools have indicated their intention to send students to participate in the observance. Hector B. Giacobbe of Worcester, chairman, stated that this year, the theme of Law Day is to be “Uphold the Law—A Citizen’s First Duty in a Free Society.”

April 28, 1965

20 YEARS AGO

Karen Johannesen is moving back in with her mother—sort of. Johannesen’s Cooperstown Book Nook, which has been open at 1 Hoffman Lane for the past eight years is now located on Main Street. “For family reasons,” Johannesen said, the Book Nook recently took up residence in Louise Wood’s 50-year-old F.R. Wood’s baseball gift shop located in the front corner of the F.R. Woods store.

April 29, 2005

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bound Volumes: March 28, 2024

185 YEARS AGO
Advertisement. The Old Post Rider’s Call in Earnest. The Subscriber, having made arrangements with a young man by the name of Henry Marble, to distribute papers on the route heretofore performed by him, will after this week, discontinue his services; and he informs his customers that their bills will be made out up to the 25th of March, trusting that every one of them will be prepared, cash in hand for a final settlement whenever he calls, which will be as soon as the bills are all made out for deliverance. George Griffith, Laurens. March 21, 1839
March 25, 1839…

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.
April 5, 1889…

Bound Volumes: April 18, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Three thousand, nine hundred and sixty-five immigrants reached Castle Garden yesterday. They were passengers on the six ocean steamers which reached port during the day. Of this number 200 were picked out as people likely to become public charges. The 200 may be sent back to Europe. And none of those steamers fly the stars and stripes. Republican policy has put the valuable ocean carrying business into the hands of foreigners.
April 19, 1889…