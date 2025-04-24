Bound Volumes

April 24, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Marriage is to a woman at once the happiest and saddest event of her life. It is the promise of future bliss, raised on the death of all present enjoyment. She quits her home, her parents, her companions, her occupations, and amusements—everything on which she has hitherto depended for comfort, for affection, for kindness, for pleasure. The parents by whose advice she has been guided, the sister by whom she has avowed to impart every embryo thought and feeling, the brother who has played with her—by turns, the counsellor and the counselled—all are to be forsaken at one fell stroke; and yet she flies with joy into the untrodden path before her. Buoyed up by the confidence of requited love, she bids a fond and graceful adieu to the life that is past and returns with excited hopes and joyous anticipation of the happiness to come. Then woe to the man who can blight such fair hope, who can treacherously lure such a heart from its peaceful enjoyment and the watchful protection at home—who can, coward-like, break the illusions that have won her, and destroy the confidence which love has inspired—woe to such a man.

April 27, 1840

110 YEARS AGO

A Delaware & Hudson party which came to town in the private car 200 on Friday included C.S. Sims, General Passenger Agent; A.T. Loree, Supt. of the Susquehanna Division, and Marcus T. Reynolds, Architect. The ladies of the party were shown about the village by automobile under the guidance of Edward Martin, while the officials looked over the site of the new passenger station, it being the purpose of Architect Reynolds to get acquainted with the surrounding landscape in order to have the completed plans for the structure conform therewith. The Architect took photographs of several of the prominent buildings and old residences in the village as suggestions for the design of the station. He seemed to be particularly interested in Pomeroy Place.

April 28, 1915

85 YEARS AGO

Hundreds of residents of Cooperstown and Otsego County over the weekend viewed with horror the wreckage of the crack New York Central train, the Lake Shore Limited, piled up Friday night of last week on a curve at Little Falls, where the locomotive jumped the track. Professor Harold W. Thompson of Albany, author of “Body, Boots & Britches,” who recently spoke in Cooperstown at a meeting of the New York State Historical Association and Charles S. Esterbrook, Jr., of Fayetteville, classmate of Robert C. Tennant at Hamilton College, escaped serious injuries. Investigations are in progress but the New York Central issued a statement that the engineer, in an effort to make up time, had exceeded the maximum speed allowed for this, the worst curve on the system.

April 24, 1940

60 YEARS AGO

Law Day in Otsego County will be observed at the opening of the County Court here on May 3 at 10 a.m. Many area schools have indicated their intention to send students to participate in the observance. Hector B. Giacobbe of Worcester, chairman, stated that this year, the theme of Law Day is to be “Uphold the Law—A Citizen’s First Duty in a Free Society.”

April 28, 1965

20 YEARS AGO

Karen Johannesen is moving back in with her mother—sort of. Johannesen’s Cooperstown Book Nook, which has been open at 1 Hoffman Lane for the past eight years is now located on Main Street. “For family reasons,” Johannesen said, the Book Nook recently took up residence in Louise Wood’s 50-year-old F.R. Wood’s baseball gift shop located in the front corner of the F.R. Woods store.

April 29, 2005