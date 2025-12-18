Bound Volumes

December 18, 2025

160 YEARS AGO

New York Freedman’s Relief Association—A few ladies in Cooperstown have done something through this organization for the relief of suffering in the South. One barrel containing 75 substantial new garments for women’s wear, and one barrel of second-hand clothing and shoes, have been forwarded. This has required an outlay of only $30. A collection on Thanksgiving Day, taken at the united service in the Presbyterian Church, produced $65, for which, double the amount in material for garments will be secured from the Association in New York. Ladies willing to make up this material can be furnished with it on and after Monday next, the 18th inst. at the residence of Mrs. C.K. McHarg, where any second-hand clothing, blankets, bedding, &c., may be sent. These articles are earnestly solicited from those having them to spare. Contributions in money will also be forwarded, or used as directed. Mrs. C.K. McHarg, Associate Member for Otsego County.

December 15, 1865

110 YEARS AGO

Within the next week or two the floor of the new garage in the rear of the First National Bank building will be flooded and an ice skating rink will be maintained there during the remainder of the winter. Waldo C. Johnston informed a representative of The Freeman’s Journal Tuesday that as soon as the machine shop is completed that the work of flooding the rink will begin and rushed as much as possible that the village skaters may enjoy this sport during the Christmas holidays. During the day an admission of 10 cents will be charged and in the evening 25 cents will be the price. The hours will probably be from 9 to 12, from 2 to 6 and from 7 to 10 or 11. Hockey will not be permitted on the rink in the afternoon or evening. Boys and girls under 18 will not be permitted in the evening.

December 15, 1915

60 YEARS AGO

Seaman Radioman Robert K. Murdock, U.S. Coast Guard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Murdock of Hartwick, has completed the six-month Radioman School at the Coast Guard Training Center, Groton, Connecticut. He received training in the operation, maintenance and repair of radio receivers and transmitters, radio direction finders, tele-typewriters, telephone and telegraph circuits and communication antennas. He also became familiar with distress procedures and the Merchant Vessel Reporting System Communications. He has been assigned to a Coast Guard unit for further training.

December 15, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Gallery 53 Artworks of Cooperstown has taken an unprecedented step toward expanding the audience for contemporary art by naming two local students to its Board of Directors. Elizabeth Cunningham, a senior, and Christina Ives, a junior, both of Cooperstown High School joined the board at its annual meeting in July. Student members were added to the board so the local student community could become more aware of the Gallery’s offerings.

December 12, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

Following a tumultuous year of angry accusations, heated meetings, and legal battles, leadership of the Fly Creek Fire District Board changed hands without incident on Tuesday night, December 13, as a new slate of Commissioners was elected. Although the sudden resignation on Monday of board secretary Yvonne Chandler Colby, guardian of the election petitions, threatened to throw a wrench into the works, board Chair Julie Pernat took control, making certain the proper procedures were followed, and that the election went smoothly.

December 16, 2005