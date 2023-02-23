Bound Volumes: February 23, 2023

210 YEARS AGO

On the 29th December last, about 10 leagues from the coast of Brazil, the U.S. Frigate Constitution, Comm. Bainbridge, fell in with and captured his Majesty’s Frigate JAVA, of 49 guns, and manned with upwards of 400 men. The action continued one hour and fifty-five minutes, in which time the JAVA was made a complete wreck, having her bowsprit, and every mast and spar shot out of her. The Constitution had nine men killed and 25 wounded. The JAVA had 60 men killed and 101 wounded – among the latter, mortally, Captain Lambert, her commander, a very distinguished officer. The JAVA was rated a 38 but mounted 49 guns.

February 27, 1813

185 YEARS AGO

The ninth annual meeting of the New York State Temperance Society was held in the Second Dutch Church in Albany on February 8th and 9th. The following were among the resolutions adopted: Resolved – That the only object of the New York State Temperance Society is to prevent intemperance and to reclaim the intemperate (adopted unanimously). Resolved – That as entire absence from intoxicating liquors may be practiced by individuals for different reasons; and, as there should be a common bond of union as far as practicable among all who agree in practice, the pledge of this society shall hereafter be as follows: “We, the undersigned, do agree that we will not use intoxicating liquors as a beverage, nor traffic in them; that we will not provide them as an article of entertainment, or for persons in our employment, and that in all suitable ways, we will discountenance their use throughout the community.” The resolution was adopted – 70 affirmative, 11 negative.

February 26, 1838

160 YEARS AGO

The “Fish House” at Three Mile Point, it is generally known, was broken down by the weight of heavy snow last winter. For many years it had been the convenient and agreeable resort of parties, Sunday Schools, and Lake excursionists generally; and it deemed desirable to rebuild it. Capt. Cooper has a lease of the Point for several years, and we understand that he will wait upon our citizens to learn their views and wishes in the matter. We think they will say: “Let the Fish House be re-built!”

February 20, 1863

135 YEARS AGO

Personal – Be careful ye coasters! The newspapers almost daily record serious accidents that occur among those engaged in coasting. Last Saturday evening scores of persons were on Pioneer Street, starting from Church Street and going to the Lake. It was very pleasant sport.

The Geo. Clarke Estate – A mortgage foreclosure occurred here on the 17th on 866 acres of land belonging to this estate, and lying in the Town of Middlefield. The claim was for $43,588; the title clear and undisputed; and yet Mr. James Stevens, the mortgagee, bid it in for only $25,100 – only $29 an acre! Here is another shrinkage amounting to about $18,500. At this rate, it is doubtful whether anything is to be realized above the mortgage indebtedness and the judgments of record at the time of the assignment. The lands are all being sold at figures far below their real value.

February 24, 1888

110 YEARS AGO

In Our Town – Some time ago, Rev. E.C. Petrie and Rev. F.S. Squyer exchanged prayer-meetings. This was orthodox enough. But the Baptist pastor is minus a fine umbrella which he left in the vestibule of the Presbyterian Chapel. During the service a sneak thief entered the vestibule and stole the preacher’s umbrella. This was heterodox. If the miscreant who stole the umbrella will return it to its rightful owner, no questions will be asked, and a cordial invitation will be extended to attend church and listen to a sermon on “The Commandments.”

There has been a large sale of seats for the Skovgaard & Co. concert in the Village Hall next Tuesday evening. The great Danish violinist will play an instrument made by Stradivarius in 1712 worth $13,000.

William Cobbett has cast out a demon. It was in the form of an orange, black cat that has inhabited his cellar for three weeks and which none of the family had been able to approach, much the less catch. Miss Cooper, who had been mourning the loss of a pet cat made an investigation. At the magic word “Demon” uttered by a familiar voice, the tabby came out from his hiding place and went happily home.

February 26, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Bert Talbot of Edmeston sold his venerable and beloved Cameron, an air-cooled sports model roadster, on Tuesday of last week to Robert Chase of Earlville. Chase will place the curiosity in a museum along with a number of other ancient models which he has collected. Mr. Talbot bought the car in 1910 and paid the magnificent sum of $1,050 for it. He sold it to Mr. Chase for fifty dollars. Through the 28 years that Mr. Talbot has had the car, he has kept it in fine condition and good running order. When it was taken away, it had on the original tires which were in a splendid state of preservation. The car is still able to run under its own power.

February 23, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

Howard C. Talbot, Jr. of Cooperstown, a Republican, was nominated on a union ticket, for his second one-year term as Mayor of Cooperstown at the annual Republican and Democratic caucuses held Saturday night at the Village Library building. Richard M. Shepard, a Republican, was re-nominated for a three-year term as trustee. He is serving the final year of Mr. Talbot’s unexpired term as trustee.

February 20, 1963

20 YEARS AGO

The Community Bible Chapel will host its first annual Community Blizzard Carnival on Sunday, February 23 from 2-5 p.m. The event will include both indoor and outdoor games, and free hot dogs and drinks. A snowshoe run, team sled pulling, ice bowling, snow golf and a three-legged cross country run are among the many activities planned for the afternoon. The Community Bible Chapel is located at 577 Greenough Road.

February 21, 2003