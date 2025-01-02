Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

January 2, 2025

185 YEARS AGO

Tobacco—We are of the opinion that tobacco has a much more deleterious effect upon the constitution than is generally apprehended, either when snuffed, chewed, or smoked. Tobacco chewers and tobacco smokers are worse off, if possible, than snuff takers. They may live longer than the rum drinker and some constitutions possibly may not suffer essential injury in the moderate use of tobacco. But there is a danger that moderate smoking and chewing may create an inordinate desire for the weed, which is certainly poisonous, and likewise create an irrepressible thirst for strong drink. Whether used for chewing, smoking or snuffing, we challenge any lover of tobacco to the proof of its having accomplished a greater good in any case than to allay the toothache for the moment, or settle the stomach after eating too much dinner.

January 6, 1840

110 YEARS AGO

The Telephone Girl sits in her chair and listens to voices from everywhere. She hears all the gossip; she hears all the news; she knows who is happy and who has the blues. She knows all our sorrows; she knows all our joys; she knows every girl who is chasing the boys. She knows of our troubles; she knows of our strife; she knows every man who is mean to his wife. She knows every time we are out with the boys; she hears each excuse every fellow employs. She knows every woman who has a dark past; she knows every man who is inclined to be fast. In fact there’s a secret beneath each saucy curl of the quiet, demure looking telephone girl. If the telephone girl would tell all she knows it soon would be a gale, engulf us in trouble and land us in jail. She would let go a story which, gaining in force, would cause half our wives to sue for divorce. She would get all the churches mixed up in a fight, and turn all our days into sorrowing night. In fact she could keep the whole town in a stew, if she told the tenth part of the things that she knew. Now, doesn’t it put your head in a whirl when you think what you owe to the telephone girl?

January 6, 1915

60 YEARS AGO

Last year (1964) went into the record books as the driest year on record in Cooperstown. Local records go back to 1854. Only 28.48 inches of rain was measured in the village during the 12-month period, 1.42 inches less than for the previous record dry year of 1864 when 29.90 inches was reported. The 1964 rainfall was 14.72 inches below the normal 43.20 inches. Last year was the 13th consecutive year in which sub-normal rainfall has been reported.

January 6, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Forty years after William C. Smalley organized Little League locally and the village’s first Little League game was played at Doubleday Field, long-term plans are underway for the league’s own playing fields which will be located south of the village at the end of Linden Avenue. “The irony is that Doubleday Field was created for the youth of the village as a suitable place for them to play ball,” said Baseball Hall of Fame Librarian Tom Heitz, “but over the years for a number of reasons, it has been more associated with adult baseball.”

December 27, 1989

20 YEARS AGO

Four descendants of Judge William Cooper gave the Otsego Land Trust stewardship over 361 acres of land in the Red Creek Valley which has been owned by the Coopers for more than 90 years. Katherine L.F.C. Cary, Susan F.C. Weil, and their brothers, James F. Cooper, and Henry S.F. Cooper, Jr., made the gift to ensure that the rural the property will be protected for the benefit of present and future generations.

January 7, 2005

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.
April 5, 1889…

Bound Volumes: March 28, 2024

185 YEARS AGO
Advertisement. The Old Post Rider’s Call in Earnest. The Subscriber, having made arrangements with a young man by the name of Henry Marble, to distribute papers on the route heretofore performed by him, will after this week, discontinue his services; and he informs his customers that their bills will be made out up to the 25th of March, trusting that every one of them will be prepared, cash in hand for a final settlement whenever he calls, which will be as soon as the bills are all made out for deliverance. George Griffith, Laurens. March 21, 1839
March 25, 1839…

Bound Volumes: April 18, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Three thousand, nine hundred and sixty-five immigrants reached Castle Garden yesterday. They were passengers on the six ocean steamers which reached port during the day. Of this number 200 were picked out as people likely to become public charges. The 200 may be sent back to Europe. And none of those steamers fly the stars and stripes. Republican policy has put the valuable ocean carrying business into the hands of foreigners.
April 19, 1889…