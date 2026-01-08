Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

January 8, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

There are five notices of applications in the legislature of this state affecting the interests of this county, all of which, should they be granted, would in a great measure, go to annihilate the County of Otsego from the proud and respectable stand she has hitherto held in the state. The first is an application for a new county, comprising the towns of Cherry Valley, Springfield, Middlefield, Decatur, Westford, Worcester and Maryland, from Otsego County; Sharon from Schoharie, and Minden and Canajoharie from Montgomery County. The second is an application from Unadilla to erect a new county from a part of the counties of Otsego, Chenango and Delaware. The third is an application from Chenango County to separate the Town of Unadilla and a part of the Town of Butternuts, and annex them to Chenango County. The fourth is an application to form a new county, including Plainfield, Edmeston and a part of Richfield, from Otsego County; Bridgewater and Sangerfield from Oneida County; Brookfield from Madison County, and a part of Litchfield from Madison County. The fifth proposes to separate the parts of the towns of Edmeston and Pittsfield from Otsego County to annex them to Chenango County.

January 11, 1816

160 YEARS

January 12, 1866

60 YEARS AGO

The New York Telephone Company will place an underwater cable under Otsego Lake from Cooperstown to provide telephone service at the new Glimmerglass State Park at the head of the lake. The project is one of several scheduled by the company to expand and improve service. In the Oneonta area, work scheduled for completion includes a new Centrex communications system for the State University College at Oneonta. The new system, scheduled to go into operation on January 16 will permit direct inward and outward dialing of calls to and from the college.

January 12, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

The 1990 Henry Allen Moe Prize for Excellence in Nursing was presented to Kathy Standish, R.N., at the annual Bassett Holiday Tea by Barbara Curran, vice president of nursing. This the fourteenth year the prize has been awarded to an outstanding nurse at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. The award was established by the late Dr. Henry Allen Moe, former president of the hospital’s board of trustees, to honor a nurse, Pearl F. Day, who cared for him after a serious accident during his naval service in World War I.

January 9, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Not being the type to shy away from physical challenges, former Cooperstown resident Sarah Groff will head to Australia on Saturday, January 7 to train and compete as a professional triathlete. “Triathlons are something I’ve always been interested in,” said Groff. “Growing up, I was a swimmer. While at college I decided that if triathlons were something I was going to get into, I’d have to start running, and eventually get on a bike.

January 6, 2006

