Bound Volumes

July 2, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

From New Orleans—A gentleman who left New Orleans on the 13th ult. and arrived at Boston in the brig Jane, states that the crevasse in the levee had not been stopped. Commodore Patterson had proceeded to the spot with his hulks for the purpose of sinking in the crevasse, but nothing had been affected when the Jane sailed. It was believed that one thousand houses were surrounded with water; and that two-thirds of their occupants had been obliged to abandon them. It is an astonishing fact, that amidst all this calamity and distress, the Theatre is regularly opened and thronged.

June 27, 1816

160 YEARS AGO

Hop Picking—The old practice of picking hops has been a system of great inequality to the industrious working classes who harvest the crop—the employer furnishing house and board alike to the slothful and indolent picker and to the ambitious and energetic, both receiving the same sum per bushel or box. Now it is evident to all who have been consulted on this point, that some change should be made which the smart and ambitious picker should enjoy the fruits of her labor. The plan suggested is that the hop-grower furnish to each picker board by the week or day at a given price, and then pay the picker such a price per box as would pay (over and above the ordinary price paid per box for picking) the price paid for board upon two boxes of hops, which is admitted by all hop-growers to be a fair average per day of a fair number of pickers. Thus you see that two boxes is made the standard day’s work, and the industrious who will pick three or four boxes per day have the proper inducement, as they get the increased pay on the last box or boxes, after picking the two which cancels the board. And the slothful will either be compelled to work or seek some other employment.

June 29, 1866

85 YEARS AGO

Music lovers of Central New York who attended the summer sings in Cooperstown last season will be pleased to know that all five Sundays in August will be used for that purpose this year. Dr. Elmer A. Tidmarsh, who won such wonderful response from the audiences last summer, will return. Also returning is the famous Tenth Infantry band and its popular leader, Lieutenant Roscoe C. Adams. Lieut. Adams is now stationed with the 106th Infantry at Fort McClellan, Alabama, but has been able to make arrangements to keep his Cooperstown engagement this summer.

July 2, 1941

35 YEARS AGO

The first English-speaking church west of the Hudson River will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding at Cherry Valley on July 14. The little church that started as a log cabin and school on Willow Hill in a settlement known as Lindsay’s Bush (later Cherry Valley) was born in the wilderness and has survived massacres, wars, and economic depression. The small group of Scottish-Irish settlers came to Cherry Valley in 1740. The church was established in 1741 and led by the Rev. Samuel Dunlop.

July 3, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Highlights of the coming July 4th Weekend – A concert by Musical Giant Paul Simon in “America’s Prettiest Village;” The Friends of the Library book sale beginning at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1; Farmers’ Market featuring produce, plants, gifts, meats, maple syrup, local honey, homebaked goods, crafts and live music; Grandma Moses’ art at The Fenimore; fireworks at Lakefront Park; a Cooperstown Candlelight Ghost Tour; a concert by Jazz pianist Bill Charlap at The Farmers’ Museum.

June 30, 2006