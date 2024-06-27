Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

June 27, 2024

135 YEARS AGO

Some interesting statistics may be gathered from the last statistical abstract of the United States. It appears that the revenue of the government amounted in 1888 to $6.32 per capita of population. The expenditures of the government, not including payment of the national debt, amounted to $4.47 per capita. The national debt per capita amounted to $17.71, and the interest thereon to 65 cents. The duties collected on imports amounted to $3.47 per capita, and the internal revenue amounted to $2.07 per capita. The average ad valorem rates of duty on all imports in 1888 amounted to 30 percent, and the average ad valorem rates on all dutiable imports amounted to 45.63 percent. What is the sense of collecting from the people in the form of taxes about $100,000,000 annually more than is needed?
The gymnasium building now being erected by Mr. Alfred C. Clark on the southwest corner of Main and Fair streets, will be a handsome and very substantial brick structure, 32 feet wide and 85 feet deep, two stories, and full height of three story building on the west. Charles J. Tuttle is doing the mason work, and the carpenter work will be done by Charles L. Root.

June 28, 1889

110 YEARS AGO

The increase of cigarette smoking in the United States is significant. In 1907 a total of 5,292,171,000 were consumed. By 1910, the total came to 8,612,566,000. In 1913, the total was 15,812,092,000. This amounts to 160 cigarettes per capita per year for all men, women and children and a cigarette a day for all males – three cigarettes a day for all males old enough to smoke. The cigarette smoker, who can’t be more than one in four of the grownup male population, must be indulging in the habit very assiduously.

June 24, 1914

60 YEARS AGO

One hundred members of the eighth grade class at Cooperstown Central School, the largest number in the history of the school, received promotion certificates to high school on Friday morning, June 19. The commencement address was given by Milo V. Stewart, an associate in education at the New York State Historical Association. Among the 100 eighth grade graduates were Larry R. Ainslie, Kathryn L. Banta, Patricia A. Callahan, Gail M. Eckler, Joann G. Hubbell, Katherine M. Knapp, David J. LaDuke, Gregory K. Lippitt, Joann L. Newell, Rose A. Pugliese, Carl W. St. John, Stephen C. Walker, and Albert J. Zigon, Jr.

June 24, 1964

35 YEARS AGO

Gordon Robinson, owner of the Cooperstown Shell Gas Station, said that his prices on April 5, were 96.9 cents per gallon for unleaded, 98.9 cents for regular and $1.12 for unleaded plus. Entering in June, however, the prices soared to $1.13 for unleaded, $1.15 for regular, and $1.30 for unleaded plus. Many reasons have been given for the increase – new vaporization laws, the summer vacation season and the Valdez, Alaska oil spill.

June 28, 1989

20 YEARS AGO

Twenty-five years ago, Paul Kellogg’s life changed. In 1979, as the new executive manager of Glimmerglass Opera, he began a journey that has spanned a quarter century and has seen the modest company grow from its roots in a high school auditorium to a nationally and internationally-renowned organization. That legacy began far from the shores of Otsego Lake when Kellogg was coming of age in an exceptionally musical household in Hollywood, California. Kellogg’s father headed the vocal department at 20th Century Fox motion picture studios and music for young Kellogg was a daily part of life.

June 25, 2004

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

135 YEARS AGO
Fire—About half past ten Tuesday evening the fire bell sounded an alarm, and at the same moment a large part of the village was illuminated by the flames which shot up from the old barn on the premises of Mr. B.F. Austin, on Elm Street. In it were four or five tons of baled straw and a covered buggy, which were destroyed. Loss was about $200. No insurance. Phinney Hose put the first stream of water on the fire, and Nelson Hose the second, preventing any further damage, and even leaving the frame of the barn standing. Six or eight firemen – vainly appealing for assistance from the able-bodied men running by—dragged the hook and ladder truck to the fire. The hydrants had not been flushed in a long time, and sand and gravel had consequently accumulated in them. One of the companies had two lengths of hose disabled, probably from that cause. The origin of the fire is unknown, but for some time past the barn has been slept in by one or more persons, and it is presumed they accidentally set fire to the straw.
April 5, 1889…

Bound Volumes: March 28, 2024

185 YEARS AGO
Advertisement. The Old Post Rider’s Call in Earnest. The Subscriber, having made arrangements with a young man by the name of Henry Marble, to distribute papers on the route heretofore performed by him, will after this week, discontinue his services; and he informs his customers that their bills will be made out up to the 25th of March, trusting that every one of them will be prepared, cash in hand for a final settlement whenever he calls, which will be as soon as the bills are all made out for deliverance. George Griffith, Laurens. March 21, 1839
March 25, 1839…

Bound Volumes: March 21, 2024

210 YEARS AGO
On Thursday morning last, between the hours of 3 and 4 o’clock, our citizens were aroused from their slumbers by the alarming cry of fire, which proved to be in the building occupied by Taylor and Graves as a Tailor’s and Barber’s shop, and had made such progress before the alarm became general, that it was impossible to save the building. The end of Messrs. Cook and Craft’s store, which stood about ten feet east, was several times on fire, but by the prompt exertions of the citizens in hastening supplies of water, and the well-directed application of it through the fire engine, united with the calmness of the weather, its desolating progress was arrested, and the whole range of buildings east to the corner saved from impending destruction. The shutters and windows in Col. Stranahan’s brick house, facing the fire, were burnt out; this building formed a barrier to the progress of the fire westward. The Ladies of the village deserve much praise for the promptitude and alacrity with which they volunteered their aid to the general exertions. They joined the ranks at an early hour, and continued during the whole time of danger, to render every assistance in their power.
March 19, 1814…