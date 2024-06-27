Bound Volumes

June 27, 2024

135 YEARS AGO

Some interesting statistics may be gathered from the last statistical abstract of the United States. It appears that the revenue of the government amounted in 1888 to $6.32 per capita of population. The expenditures of the government, not including payment of the national debt, amounted to $4.47 per capita. The national debt per capita amounted to $17.71, and the interest thereon to 65 cents. The duties collected on imports amounted to $3.47 per capita, and the internal revenue amounted to $2.07 per capita. The average ad valorem rates of duty on all imports in 1888 amounted to 30 percent, and the average ad valorem rates on all dutiable imports amounted to 45.63 percent. What is the sense of collecting from the people in the form of taxes about $100,000,000 annually more than is needed?

The gymnasium building now being erected by Mr. Alfred C. Clark on the southwest corner of Main and Fair streets, will be a handsome and very substantial brick structure, 32 feet wide and 85 feet deep, two stories, and full height of three story building on the west. Charles J. Tuttle is doing the mason work, and the carpenter work will be done by Charles L. Root.

June 28, 1889

110 YEARS AGO

The increase of cigarette smoking in the United States is significant. In 1907 a total of 5,292,171,000 were consumed. By 1910, the total came to 8,612,566,000. In 1913, the total was 15,812,092,000. This amounts to 160 cigarettes per capita per year for all men, women and children and a cigarette a day for all males – three cigarettes a day for all males old enough to smoke. The cigarette smoker, who can’t be more than one in four of the grownup male population, must be indulging in the habit very assiduously.

June 24, 1914

60 YEARS AGO

One hundred members of the eighth grade class at Cooperstown Central School, the largest number in the history of the school, received promotion certificates to high school on Friday morning, June 19. The commencement address was given by Milo V. Stewart, an associate in education at the New York State Historical Association. Among the 100 eighth grade graduates were Larry R. Ainslie, Kathryn L. Banta, Patricia A. Callahan, Gail M. Eckler, Joann G. Hubbell, Katherine M. Knapp, David J. LaDuke, Gregory K. Lippitt, Joann L. Newell, Rose A. Pugliese, Carl W. St. John, Stephen C. Walker, and Albert J. Zigon, Jr.

June 24, 1964

35 YEARS AGO

Gordon Robinson, owner of the Cooperstown Shell Gas Station, said that his prices on April 5, were 96.9 cents per gallon for unleaded, 98.9 cents for regular and $1.12 for unleaded plus. Entering in June, however, the prices soared to $1.13 for unleaded, $1.15 for regular, and $1.30 for unleaded plus. Many reasons have been given for the increase – new vaporization laws, the summer vacation season and the Valdez, Alaska oil spill.

June 28, 1989

20 YEARS AGO

Twenty-five years ago, Paul Kellogg’s life changed. In 1979, as the new executive manager of Glimmerglass Opera, he began a journey that has spanned a quarter century and has seen the modest company grow from its roots in a high school auditorium to a nationally and internationally-renowned organization. That legacy began far from the shores of Otsego Lake when Kellogg was coming of age in an exceptionally musical household in Hollywood, California. Kellogg’s father headed the vocal department at 20th Century Fox motion picture studios and music for young Kellogg was a daily part of life.

June 25, 2004