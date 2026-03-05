Bound Volumes

March 5, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

(Reprinted from the Niagara Journal) Steam-Boats—Repeated experiments which have been made in this country and Europe appear to have established a confidence that steam boats, if properly constructed, can navigate the oceans in safety, even in the most tempestuous weather. If this fact is established, it follows, that they can be used in the lake with great certainty of success. Messrs. Porter, Barton & Co. are so well satisfied of this fact that they have concluded to build a steam vessel of one hundred tons burthen, which is to run on the Niagara River, between this place and Detroit. If the experiment proves fortunate, and we have no doubt but that it will, the navigation of Lake Erie will, in a few years, be in a great degree affected by vessels of this description. We already flatter ourselves that at no very distant period the communication between Buffalo and Detroit will be as regular and almost as expeditious, as it is now between Albany and New York.

March 7, 1816

185 YEARS AGO

Town Election—The democracy of Otsego are again to try their strength with their old enemies, and she will doubtless do as she is wont to do, come off victorious; but by how much majority, depends entirely upon themselves. Although this election is not of so much consequence as the recent one, yet it is important as estimates of the strength of the party are made from the vote at the town elections that it should be as large as possible, and thus show the Opposition that although we have been beaten in the State and Nation, we yet stand on democratic ground, and remain firm to our “first principles.” To this end we hope that our friends will lay aside the local and individual differences which too often paralyze the efforts of parties, and come to the polls again united for a “long pull, a strong pull, and a united pull.”

March 1, 1841

85 YEARS AGO

Fire insurance adjusters are at work appraising the damage caused by the fire in the Masonic block on Monday morning last week in which the stock and fixtures of the dry goods store of Ellsworth & Sill were wiped out and the stock of the Church & Scott drug store seriously damaged. Other damage caused by smoke affected the stock of the Smart Shop in the adjoining building. Employees of the Church & Scott store are conducting an inventory of the stock as the store remains closed. Prescriptions are being filled at the Bassett Hospital pharmacy. Ellsworth & Sill are open for business in the Marble block on Main Street and the Smart Shop is conducting a special sale of goods damaged by smoke.

March 5, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

Angus Mackie is sworn into the Aviation Reserve Officer Candidate program by Lieutenant David Zane, U.S. Navy Procuring and Recruitment Department. Angus is the son of Dr. and Mrs. R.W. Mackie of Cooperstown. He is a graduate of Margaretville Central School and is presently attending Adelphi Suffolk College at Oakdale. Mackie will attend two eight week summer training sessions at Pensacola, Florida as an Aviation Reserve Officer candidate to qualify for commissioning as an Ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve. (Photo caption)

March 2, 1966

20 YEARS AGO

Frank and Anne Capozza were thrilled last week when their daughter Allison returned from Iraq on military leave. Allison, a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corp, was accompanied by her fiancé, Steven Flannigan, of Tampa, Florida. Steven, who is also a First Lieutenant, is a Medical Corps officer. Both are attached to the 101st Airborne Division and have served in Iraq since 2005.

March 3, 2006