Bound Volumes

November 23, 2023

110 YEARS AGO

The inconvenience to which many residents of Cooperstown were put by the discontinuance of the gas service this fall looks to be overcome by the use of electricity. The Colliers Light, Heat & Power Company announced that Cooperstown people may have electricity installed upon terms that will make its use fully as economical as gas. The company plans to furnish at cost all stoves and apparatus, and will have a demonstrator here soon. Simple equipment will cost about $12; very good equipment may be had for $25 to $40; and excellent equipment for about $75. The company will make a special fuel rate at five cents per kilowatt hour on a connected load of 2,000 watts, with a minimum charge of $1.00 per month.

November 19, 1913

85 YEARS AGO

Regulation of outboard motorboats on Otsego Lake is requested in a petition stating in part that the operation of speed boats “has become an intolerable nuisance to the residents along the south shore of Otsego Lake and those further inland including surgical patients in the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital. We are deprived of the lawful use of our property during the operation of such boats, as ordinary conversation in the houses with open windows, or where we are on our respective porches cannot go on. Sick and ailing persons are made worse by the operation of such boats by their selfish owners, indifferent to the welfare of their fellow citizens and from whose taxes and expenditures the beauty of the Village of Cooperstown is increased and the value of its property enhanced.” Among others, the petition has been signed by Frank J. Loesch, Spotswood D. Bowers, Alex S. Phinney, A. Ogden Jones, Ripley Jones, Emma Cory, Roy C. Smith, Isobel Ballard Hyde, Mrs. Charles F. Zabriskie and Anna Kraham.

November 23, 1938

60 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Central School Board of Education has announced plans to construct a six-classroom addition plus shower and locker room facilities at its elementary school on Walnut Street. The board has sign Myron A. Jordan, Richfield Springs architect to draw preliminary plans for the addition. Application has also been made to the State Education Department for approval and for state aid which could amount to 68 percent of the estimated $275,000 cost and bond issue interest.

November 20, 1963

35 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown’s Friends of the Parks group has received two major grants for improvements at Three Mile Point Park with added funds for work three other village park sites. The Clark Foundation granted $25,000, and a matching grant of $37,750 will come from the NYS Office of Parks.

November 23, 1988

20 YEARS AGO

A baseball bat used by New York Yankee slugger Hedeki Matsui was displayed recently by Hall of Fame President Dale Petroskey to 33 members of the Japanese media.

November 21, 2003