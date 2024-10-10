Bound Volumes

October 10, 2024

110 YEARS AGO

The village of Cooperstown is to be honored next Tuesday by a visit from Theodore Roosevelt, ex-president of the United States. Colonel Roosevelt will arrive during the mid-afternoon and will address a meeting in the Village Hall at 4 o’clock, coming here from Cobleskill and going thence to Oneonta, where he speaks in the evening. He is accompanied on the trip by ex-Senator Frederick M. Davenport, the Bull Moose candidate for Governor who will also speak. These warriors are after the scalps of the Democratic and Republican parties.

Deer have never been so plentiful in the Adirondack woods, according to guides who were in Herkimer during the week buying supplies for the fall hunting season. Charles Brown and John Conklin, both guides living in the Town of Wilmurt, assert that they have never seen the woods so full of deer.

October 7, 1914

85 YEARS AGO

Cooperstown High School entered the win column in the gridiron war for the second time this year by turning back Oxford High on Saturday afternoon, 14 to 0. Two breaks gave the Redskins both touchdowns. The first came in the opening two minutes of the game when Cooperstown recovered an Oxford fumble on the Oxford thirty yard line. Several running plays later, Walter Eggleston took the ball in from the two yard line. Another touchdown came when Jim Lettis crashed through the Oxford line and intercepted a lateral pass and carried it to the Oxford 28-yard marker. Six plays later Eggleston again smashed through a big hole off tackle from the one-foot line.

October 11, 1939

60 YEARS AGO

Dr. Robert W. Mackie, neurosurgeon at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, called for continued support for a strong Navy in a talk before the Cooperstown Rotary Club at the Otesaga Hotel on Tuesday. Dr. Mackie, who retired last year after 21 years of service with the Medical Corps of the Navy, said that quite apart from its maintaining freedom of the seas, the Navy is a unique force in deterring armed aggression by a foreign power. “It doesn’t have to violate the integrity of foreign soil to make its influence felt,” the speaker said.

October 7, 1964

35 YEARS AGO

About 200 friends and colleagues of Glimmerglass Opera Board Chairman Tom Goodyear gathered at the Otesaga Hotel Friday evening, September 29, to pay tribute to a founding father and devoted supporter of the 15-year-old organization. The black-tie sit-down dinner marked Goodyear’s retirement as chairman, effective December 31. Ferdinand A. Ermlich, a Glimmerglass Opera founding trustee, said “Tom has devoted himself to helping Glimmerglass provide the opportunity and environment for young American singers to develop artistically and professionally.”

October 11, 1989

20 YEARS AGO

For more than 50 years, the Lions Club of Cooperstown has dedicated its time and resources to the motto “We Serve.” The club’s newest challenge is the formation of a Leo Club at Cooperstown school. By forming a Leo Club students can begin to understand the power of community service and the experience of volunteering time for the less fortunate. A Leo Club is also a mentoring program as well. According to a Lions Club member, “There are so many children in our schools who would love to belong to an organization, but are either not athletic enough for sports or comfortable with some of the other programs available to them. The Leo Club would allow some of these students to work side by side with those other Leo Club students who are athletes, band members and on the Student Council.”

October 8, 2004