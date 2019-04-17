By: Jim Kevlin  04/17/2019  9:10 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsChamber 2019 Honorees Highlighted This Week

Chamber 2019 Honorees Highlighted This Week

 04/17/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Chamber 2019 Honorees

Highlighted This Week

The two Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s honorees who will be recognized at the annual Gala & Celebration of Business May 2 at Foothills are highlighted in this week’s Hometown Oneonta & Freeman’s Journal. Learn why Pathfinder Village is the NBT Bank Distinguished Business, and Oneonta funeral director Les Grummons, the Eugene A. Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen.  Each has quite a story to tell. Get the details and much more in this week’s editions, now on newsstands around the county.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.