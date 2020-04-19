Charles D. Scofield, 93 Sept. 26, 1926-April 18, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

SCHENEVUS – Charles “Charlie” Duane Scofield, 93, passed away on April 18, 2020, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta, from complications of COPD.

Charlie was born in Otego, Sept, 26, 1926, the son of Charles E. and Dorothy (Hamilton) Scofield. He lived most of his childhood on a farm in Otego and going to school there. He joined the United States Navy in 1943 and served for three years. Upon discharge in 1947, he married Isabel Davis and they moved to Schenevus in 1949, where they raised their four children. They were married for 63 years.

Charlie started working for the New York Telephone Company in 1947 where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1982. He was presented the New York Telephone Company Good Neighbor Award for outstanding community service in 1967. He was a past life member and club president of the Retired Telephone Pioneers.

When Charlie was not busy at work or around home, you were apt to find him at his “second home,” the firehouse, working or playing cards. He joined the Schenevus Fire Department in 1950, and was named Otsego County Fireman of the year in 1977. He also served as Fire Chief for many years and Fire Commissioner. He was one of many firemen injured at the D&H train derailment and explosion of February 12, 1974.

He was one of the last surviving charter members and organizer of the Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad. He was an active member of 50 years, also serving as a first aid instructor and EMT. He was an honorary member of both the Schenevus Fire Department and Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad.

Charlies was also involved in many other community services: The Schenevus Central School Board for 16 years, 50-year member of the American Legion, 50-year member of the VFW; member of the Schenevus Rotary, and worked with the Boy Scouts of America (Troop 18), and many others. He was awarded the DAR (Iroquois Chapter) Community Service Award in 2019.

He is survived by his children, Barbara (Timothy) Green, Worcester, Beverly (Kirk) Stropes, Cassatt, S.C., and Brenda (Eugene) Tessitore, Schenevus; daughter-in-law, Sharon Scofield, Schenevus; grandchildren, Michelle (Edwin) Munoz, Mark Scofield, Jeffrey Scofield (Nicole Field), Kimberly (Todd) Willis, Kyle (Katy) Stropes, Jeremy Stropes (Brittney Holland), Rebecca (Dominic) Brent, Erika Tessitore (fiancé Brandon Barber); step-grandchildren, Kristin (Ronald) Spranger, Kimberly (Robert) Velasco, Kelly (Greg) Tymchyn, Timothy II (Jennifer) Green; great-grandchildren, Luke (Heather) LeBare, Noah LaBare, Isabella Munoz, Riley and Sawyer Scofield, Ensley Stropes, Hunter Willis, Madison Brent; step great-grandchildren, Taylor, Erika and Ryan Spranger, Zakee and Timy Velasco, Gabrielle and Grace Tymchyn, Timothy III, Owen and Brooke Green; and one great-great-grandchild, Everly LaBare. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Isabel on Nov. 2, 2010; his son, Bruce on Nov. 19, 2017; parents; sisters, Betty Jubar and Thelma Brown; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Fox Nursing Home for the care given to him. Also, special thanks to the Fox Hospital nursing staff and doctors for their exceptional care.

Donations, in his memory may be made to the C.H. Hose Company, PO Box 116, Schenevus, NY 12155 or the Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad, PO Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held for immediate family at the Evergreen Cemetery in Otego.

A celebration of Charlie’s life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

A celebration of Charlie's life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.