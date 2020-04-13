Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Chestnut Park Places Mailbox For Senior Correspondence Chestnut Park Places Mailbox For Senior Correspondence 04/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Chestnut Park Places Mailbox For Senior Correspondence Just because Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is currently closed to all visitors due to COVID-19 safety measures, doesn’t mean your warm thoughts have to be left out in the cold. Hospital liaison Natalie Hooper, above, holds a special mail box that was placed outside the facility earlier today, where anyone wanting to brighten a senior’s day with letters, artwork or anything else can now drop them off there and it will be delivered by staff. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)