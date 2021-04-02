Clary F. Waring, 99

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Clara F. Waring, 99, passed away peacefully at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.

She was born March 3, 1921 in Kortright, the daughter of Myron and Elsie (Congdon) Hotaling.

Clara worked for Amphenol in Sidney in the production and inspection department.

She was a member of the Oneonta Moose Club for 35 years.

She is survived by her sons, Russell D. Black Jr. (Patricia) and Allen E. Black Sr. (Donna Black); three grandchildren, Russell Black, Lisa Black, and Allen Black Jr.; 1 great-grandson, Michael Cambell; her brother, Russell Hotaling and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Russell Black Sr. and William Waring; her siblings, Charles Hotaling, Marjorie Edson and Allen F. Hotaling, Sr.; and her grandson, Robert Black.

A graveside service will be held at the Milford Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com, arrangements are with Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.