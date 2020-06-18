County DMV Office To Open On Monday

Appointments At www.picktime.com/otsegocountydmv

COOPERSTOWN – By appointment only, the county’s Department of Motor Vehicles office will open this coming Monday, June 22, County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner announced.

Appointments may be made online www.picktime.com/otsegocountydmv, which will be available as of tomorrow, June 19, where customers will be asked for a date, time and type of transaction. “”This is very easy to operate,” said Sinnott Gardner.

Appointments are for the following transactions only; new car registrations, transfer of plates, renewal of driver licenses (only if you need an eye test), CDLs and learner’s permits.

Anyone late for an appointment will have to schedule another one.

Also, two drop off boxes have been set up for certain DMV transactions. One, to return license plates; two, for license renewals with a current eye test and registration renewals. If you do not have a current eye test you can call or go to www.picktime.com/otsegocountydmv to set up an appointment to come into the office.

If you do not have access to a computer or have any questions regarding how to do your transaction, call 607-547-4281 or 607-547-4280. A staff member will assist you. Please note that we are experiencing a large number of calls.

Transaction appointments for Enhanced Driver Licenses (EDLs), and Real IDs will not be accepted until Aug 17.

For ensure safety, anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed into the offices; also, please practice social distancing.

Due to layoffs, the Oneonta DMV office is now permanently closed; all walk-in business is being handled in Cooperstown.

For a list of expansion of expirations dates and further information please go to the Albany DMV website. www.dmv.ny.gov