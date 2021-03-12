COVID In Retreat, Drugovich Reports

ONEONTA – After a bump in COVID positives at Hartwick College, President Margaret Drugovich is reported that testing of every on-campus student and employee this week yielded only two positives (both students) were detected.

In addition, three positive cases were found among students who were already in required quarantine off-campus, she added.

“This result reflects an intentional effort by every member of our community to limit the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote to the Hartwick Community yesterday. ” If you are reading this email, you had a role in this success.

“Thank you for caring for yourself and others. This is the way we beat COVID until everyone has access to a vaccine,” she concluded.