Photo courtesy of Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce

Coworking Facility Opens

COOPERSTOWN—On May 31, Cooperstown Coworks opened its doors with a ribbon cutting accompanied by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Ellen Tillpaugh and resounding support from the community. Co-owner Molly Hernandez said in a press release, “Cooperstown Coworks is now open! For more information, visit our website, where you can book a tour, conference room, day passes, and a membership. We would love to have you tour the space and see what we can do for you.” More than just a coworking space, Cooperstown Coworks is a professional and modern facility for professional meetings and needs, offering private offices, collaborative spaces, private work stations, kitchen area, and more. Above, from left, are Michael Hodgman, co-owners Molly and Dan Hernandez, Penelope Hernandez, and Meg Kiernan.