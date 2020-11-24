Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cuomo Praises Cooperstown As Lowest In COVID Infections Cuomo Praises Cooperstown As Lowest In COVID Infections 11/24/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cuomo Praises Cooperstown As Lowest In COVID Infections With an infection rate of .24 percent, Cooperstown was praised by Governor Andrew Cuomo during his press briefing yesterday as being the lowest in the state. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, who snapped this screenshot, echoed the praise in a press release sent this morning. “We are pleased that Cooperstown was singled out in Gov. Cuomo’s Nov. 23 briefing for its low COVID-19 infection rate,” she said. “As Thanksgiving and upcoming holidays approach, the Village Board of Trustees supports NYS and CDC recommendations for continued safe practices during the pandemic to keep our rate low. ” During last night’s Village Board Meeting, the board voted 6-0, with one absence, to return to virtual meetings for December.