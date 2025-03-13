Advertisement. Advertise with us

Guests enjoying the sea of daffodils at the 2024 Daffodil Jazz Brunch event. (Photo by Gerry Raymonda)

Daffodil Brunch Set for April 19

ONEONTA—On Saturday, April 19, Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds will once again host Helios Care’s annual Daffodil Jazz Brunch Fundraiser at their Franklin home. The couple, longtime Helios Care supporters, “graciously host this extraordinary event every year at their private residence, where there are thousands of blooming daffodils to greet each guest,” officials said in a press release.

As a kick-off to the spring season, the Daffodil Brunch is a day of friends, food and flowers. Dee Smith Hazlett will cater the brunch, smooth jazz will be played by the Rob Hunt Trio, and Gerry Raymonda will take keepsake photos for each guest amidst the daffodils. There will also be a silent auction featuring unique items and adventures from local businesses. “Be sure to bid often and bid high,” organizers urge.

This community-wide and family-friendly event is one of Helios Care’s main fundraisers and raises unrestricted funds for hospice and palliative care patients in Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties.

The outdoor event will be held, rain or shine, and registration is now open on the Helios Care website, helioscare.org/all-events/daffodil. There are two seatings for the Daffodil Brunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or noon to 3 p.m. Single tickets are $70.00 and couple’s tickets are $130.00. Seating is limited.

