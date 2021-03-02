Democrat Varney Plans Challenge To Dave Bliss

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Democrat Charles Varney, who lives in Cherry Valley and operates the Cooperstown Underground Barbershop on Main Street, plans to challenge county board Chairman David Bliss in the Nov. 2 elections, he announced today.

Bliss, a Republican, represents District 7, which includes the Village of Cooperstown east of the Susquehanna River, plus the towns of Middlefield, Roseboom and Cherry Valley.

“My announcement was the long and short of it,” he said. “The county’s response to COVID has been lackluster at best, terrible at worst.” He said county finances are being mismanaged and service “chipped away.”

“The working class if being shafted the whole time,” he said.

Varney grew up in Milford, and graduating with Milford Central’s Class of 2001. He attended Mohawk Valley Community College, and spent 10 years as a respiratory therapist before opening his own business.

He and wife Deanna have a daughter, Kyra, 11.