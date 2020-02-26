By: Jim Kevlin  02/26/2020  12:04 pm
Doubleday Cafe Cheers CCS Runs To Sectionals

Boys, Girls Hawkeyes Advancing

Doubleday Cafe Cheers

CCS Runs To Sectionals

Hawkeye Fever was evident today at the Doubleday Cafe in downtown Cooperstown, which hoisted a banner – “Good Luck, Cooperstown” – across the front of the establishment after the CCS’ boys and girls basketball teams last night won berths in this Saturday’s Section III, Class C semifinals at Onondaga Community College. Cheering the team are, from left, Doubleday staffers Ashley Giordano, Sarah Brigham and Makenzy Ellis. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

