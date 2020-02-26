Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Sports › Doubleday Cafe Cheers CCS Runs To Sectionals Doubleday Cafe Cheers CCS Runs To Sectionals 02/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Sports Boys, Girls Hawkeyes Advancing Doubleday Cafe Cheers CCS Runs To Sectionals Hawkeye Fever was evident today at the Doubleday Cafe in downtown Cooperstown, which hoisted a banner – “Good Luck, Cooperstown” – across the front of the establishment after the CCS’ boys and girls basketball teams last night won berths in this Saturday’s Section III, Class C semifinals at Onondaga Community College. Cheering the team are, from left, Doubleday staffers Ashley Giordano, Sarah Brigham and Makenzy Ellis. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)