Early Morning Fire Destroys Nate’s Tire & Auto

By IAN AUSTIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The Oneonta Fire Department had to shut down the railroad tracks on Railroad Avenue this morning to battle a blaze that destroyed Nate’s Tire & Auto.

According to Robert O’Brien, director, Otsego County 911, the call came in at 3:52 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the garage was engulfed.

The railroad had to be shut down for a brief time as the responders were using a fire hydrant across the tracks. In addition, efforts to fight the blaze were suspended for 10 minutes as a lightning storm moved through the area in the early morning hours.

“We had the firefighters seek shelter.” said Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon, “We didn’t want them acting like a lightning rod while up in the aerial unit.”

Laurens covered the station and West Oneonta was on stand-by.

No injuries were reported, but four cars and two trailers were damaged. The fire, which is believed to have started on the east side of the building, is still under investigation.