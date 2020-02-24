Edward J. Johnston,72; Worked In Family’s Center Street Grocery

ONEONTA – Edward James Johnston, 72, who worked for years in his family-owned Center Street Food Store, oassed away at his home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

He was born at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, on Aug. 3, 1947, the son of Edward Alexander and Genevieve (Irish) Johnston.

Ed moved with his family to Otsego County at an early age, graduated from Oneonta High School in 1965 and attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse.

A proud veteran of the Army, Ed served his country from 1967 to 1970, including a tour of Vietnam with the 192nd Assault Helicopter Company.

He married Joanne Marie Krollman, at Camp LeJeune, N.C., on March 21, 1970.

He was a hardworking family man, a loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his family. An eternal pessimist, Ed always saw the glass as half empty, and wanted to fill it.

Upon discharge from the Army, Ed joined his family’s business, Center Street Food Store, until it was sold in 1987. He owned and operated Johnston’s Refrigerated Trucking, followed by driving for Oneonta Bus Lines. He ended his professional driving career with Riddell Bros. and NFI.

In retirement Ed was an avid family genealogy researcher, successfully locating missing relatives of family and friends.

Ed is survived by his wife, Joanne; two sons, Edward James Johnston Jr. (Tracy) of Arcade, NY and Christopher Richard Johnston (Mei) of Seattle, WA; two wonderful grandchildren, Cassidy and Riley. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Ann Mac Lachlan (Alan) of Mt. Vision, NY; sister-in-law, Therese (Robert) Mac Donell; brothers-in-law, Richard (Virginia) Krollman and John (Michele) Krollman, all of Amherst, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Ed wished to extend his thanks to the Coppolas and Krollmans for allowing him to be part of their family.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz, as celebrant.

In gratitude for all their assistance memorial donations in Ed’s name can be made to Oneonta Fire Department Rescue Fund, c/o Chief Pidgeon, 79 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com