Elinor ‘Jane’ Montgomery, 84; Organist At Milford Church For Many Years

MARYLAND – Elinor “Jane” Montgomery, 84, who played organ at Milford Center Community Bible Church for many years, passed away Jan. 5, 2019, at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

She was born May 15, 1934, in Treadwell, the daughter of Vernon and Gladys (Diihr) Townsend.

Elinor was married to Millard D. “Zip” Montgomery for 40 years, prior to his passing on July 6, 2008.

She was employed as an ER technician at Fox Hospital for 40 years and was well known for her kindness and compassion.

Jane’s devotion to animals was evidenced by her love and care of her pet dogs, Molly and Mindy. She was a member of the Milford Center Community Bible Church where she played the organ for many years. Elinor also enjoyed bowling with Zip at the Milford Bowling Alley. She attended and hosted events and celebrations over the years, baking and cooking favorite foods for her family and friends.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at A.O. Fox Nursing Home and Catskill Area Hospice for their kindness and the care they provided to Jane.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Phinney, Richard (Cindy) Ploutz, and Donald (Noreen) Montgomery; grandchildren, Tonya, Lara, Jenevieve, Isaac, Jordan, Sandy and Ellen; great-grandchildren, Connor, Samantha, Trystan, Tanner, Ashley, Jacob and Jerry; great-great-grandchildren, Trenton and Mia

She was predeceased by her daughter, Janet Ploutz in 2010.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Milford Center Community Bible Church, 2582 State Highway 28, Oneonta, with the Rev. Stephen Fournier, officiating.

Interment will be at the Milford Center Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be sent to, Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Highway 10, Delhi, NY 13753.

Online condolences may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.