By: Jim Kevlin  10/27/2020  4:30 pm
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: New SUNY President Determined To Halt Further C-Outbreaks

Having formed an emergency response committee years ago early in his tenure at SUNY Purchase, Dennis Craig, SUNY Oneonta’s interim president, said he was “very paranoid” when the threat of coronavirus appeared on the horizon early this year. Quick action kept positive cases at his Westchester County campus to 25.  Now, he’s tasked with winding down SUNY Oneonta’s worst-in-the-nation outbreak.
